Oluwabamise Toyosi Ayanwole was a young Nigerian woman who was abducted after boarding a BRT in Lagos, Nigeria and found dead 9 days later.

Her body is being laid to rest today amidst tears and grief from friends and family members. Meanwhile, the case is still in court.

Watch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtbiMS-tClo

