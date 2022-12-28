Banditry: Philip Shaibu Indicts Obaseki

Indictment Or Statement Of Fact ? Philip Shaibu Makes Huge Revelation About Obaseki(Video)

I’m curious whether this is an indictment of Obaseki by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, or a statement of fact. The annual AU-UKHUA Carnival, which celebrates their culture and heritage, was held yesterday in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, it was a massive event.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Hon Philip Shaibu, was present, as was the former Governor of the State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the Minister of State for Budget, Clem Agba, the sitting Senator representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Sen Francis Alimikhena, and other top party chieftains from both the APC and the PDP.

In no way whatsoever was it a party affair; rather, it was a socio-cultural gathering free of all politics. All of the aforementioned dignitaries addressed the crowd and discussed what they had done in their own capacities—both personally and officially —to improve the situation of the people of Etsako East.

During his remarks, the Edo Deputy Governor thanked Buhari for his efforts in some infrastructure projects in the area, as well as giving the president some jabs about the insecurity in the area at the time.

Regarding the security situation, Philip Shaibu stated that there was a period when it was so terrifying that farmers were afraid to go to their farms for fear of bandits and kidnappers, but the scenario has since changed as a result of his actions, which put an end to the heinous conduct.

He claimed that when Obaseki gave him the powers as acting governor, he utilised his authority and discretion to put a stop to the dastardly act.

Na wah o, was that an indictment on the Governor’s part or a statement of fact? You see, he blamed Buhari for the security lapses and claimed he stopped them while acting as governor, so why blame Buhari in the first place if he could stop the act as acting governor? Why did he not blame Obaseki for not putting a stop to the act, given that Obaseki is the substantive Governor with full powers as the State’s chief security officer?

Why did it take him as acting Governor to do that and Obaseki could not? Does this mean that Obaseki despises the people of Edo North or that Obaseki is incapable of dealing with the state’s security challenges?

Hmm, his remarks were deep, and he spoke a lot, and yesterday he finally said Oshiomhole was right in so many things he did as Edo State Governor, and he pleaded with Oshiomhole, saying he knows he will take him back as his son when all of this is over.

Watch the Deputy Governor discuss the several difficulties that Afemailand is dealing with and then form your own opinion. Please make an effort to leave comments; we would appreciate hearing from you.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

