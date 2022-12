PHOTOS: Bandits Kill Three, Destroy Farm Produce In Gombe

Three persons have been confirmed dead following Thursday’s banditry attack on Amtawalam and Pobawure communities of Billiri Local Government Area, Gombe State.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment on Friday, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, decried the killings and destruction of food items.

Credit: Chima Azubuike

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1601211496092295171

