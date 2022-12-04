Bashir Machina Leads APC Rally In Nguru LGA, Yobe State (Pictures)

Bashir Machina started off on his pledge redemption of delivering Yobe north to Tinubu/Shettima. When he took the campaign to Nguru L.G.A, Yobe state.

#Naso2023.

Remember during the APC Yobe North senatorial ticket issue with senate president Ahmed Lawal . He said no matter what, the only thing non-negotiable is him making sure Tinubu/Shettima sweep the whole of Yobe-North. Machina na man you be !

Nguru L.G.A : Nguru (or N’Gourou) is a Local Government Area in Yobe State, Nigeria. Its headquarters are in the town of Nguru near the Hadejia River at 12°52′45″N 10°27′09″E. It has an area of 916 km2 and a population of 270,632 at the local government there is college of education and legal studies.

