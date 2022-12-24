BBNaija’s Maria Shades ‘Ignorant’ Nigerians Celebrating Christmas The Western Style

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin has shaded ignorant Nigerians who are celebrating Christmas the western way without understanding how the Westerners celebrate it, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote;

”Why am I seeing gift boxes and present under y’all Christmas trees??

Did you forgot Santa leaves the North Pole on the 24th and down your roof/chimney to drop off the presents? Y’all so funny. Understand the spirit of Christmas, just don’t do it cause others are”



https://twitter.com/MariaChike/status/1606060237709930496?t=U8PvUjiFNWXTJgv96hEDIw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related