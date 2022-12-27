BBNaija’s Sheggz And Bella Celebrate Their First Christmas Together- (Photos)

Big Brother Naija stars, Sheggz And Bella celebrate their first Christmas together, IGBERETV reports.

Both ex-housemates who started a romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija house this year shared loved-up photos of themselves dressed in marching green and black outfits to celebrate their first Christmas together.

The photos were captioned on their Instagram handles;

“First Christmas Together”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpQqSILuMz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Seun Lalasticlala Mynd44 nlfpmod

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related