BBNaija’s Sheggz And Bella Celebrate Their First Christmas Together- (Photos)

Big Brother Naija stars, Sheggz And Bella celebrate their first Christmas together, IGBERETV reports.

Both ex-housemates who started a romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija house this year shared loved-up photos of themselves dressed in marching green and black outfits to celebrate their first Christmas together.

The photos were captioned on their Instagram handles;

“First Christmas Together”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpQqSILuMz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

