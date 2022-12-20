BBNaija’s Tega Lists Qualities She Wants In A Man Without It Leading To Marriage

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic has taken to her Twitter handle to reveal the qualities she desires in a male companion, adding that she doesnt want the relationship to lead to marriage, IGBERETV reports.

She wrote;

”I want a loyal Friend, confidant, crazily in love, companion, a partner, we can have kids, live together, have our lives together, build our lives together, make money even have joint accs, but not married…”



https://twitter.com/_TegaDominic/status/1605112453645434882?t=QPnWAmkdOtICqxIarb0piQ&s=19

