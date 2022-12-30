Before BVAS, Some People Write Election Results – Governor Inuwa Yahaya

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) which he said has eliminated any possibility of electoral fraud in the 2023 elections, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 27, in Akko LGA of Gombe state, Governor Inuwa disclosed that before the introduction of BVAS, some people would sit in a room and write election results.

He said;

“Before now, some people will sit in a room and write results, declaring whoever the winner of election, but with BVAS, we are not scared because we have supporters.”



