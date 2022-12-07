Best Themed Restaurants In Lagos, Nigeria (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okvKPCLzflA

If you value a good all-round restaurant experience, then you probably want to check out the 5 best-themed restaurants in Lagos Nigeria. Where would you be visiting this December?

Kapadoccia Lagos: Why book a flight this holiday when you can experience the beauty of the historic caves of Turkey in Lagos? The cave offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, as well as a diverse menu primarily influenced by Turkish classics and infused with our own Nigerian flavor. Good food, handcrafted signature cocktails, an impressive wine list, and a scintillating ambience.

https://www.instagram.com/kapadoccia_lagos

Sketch Lagos: Art and food have never looked better than at Sketch where the two merge to become one. From the old Egyptian-inspired aesthetic to the insanely delicious food, you won’t be able to get over how awe-inspiring this restaurant is. If you’re looking for a place to explore the beauty and themed dining this December, then Sketch should be number one on your list.

https://www.instagram.com/sketch_lagos

Amazonia lagos: Take a bold step into the rainforest this holiday for spicy and luxurious meals at Amazonia. The restaurant offers a well-thought-out menu, curated to feature a variety of options inspired by the different Rain forests across the globe.. a themed drinks menu, splendid wine service, and a startling ambiance to match.

https://www.instagram.com/amazonia_lagos

Pitstop: is Nigeria’s first fitness-themed restaurant, decorated with bicycles and bicycle parts and accessories. The Pitstop brand is set on promoting healthy collaboration with fitness enthusiasts. The restaurant advocates for a healthier lifestyle as evidenced by their menu, community of cyclists and runners, Wattbike studio membership, and bicycle store.

Alice Garden restaurant: offers a combination of a Chinese Fusion and Nigerian menu. The ambience is dreamy and fun and is the right place for you if you want to experience something different. Interestingly, it also shares owners with Hua Han. If you’re looking to enjoy a little airy-fairy-ness, take cute pics and get your bubble tea fix, this is the place.

Credit- https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl3bRzQog6-/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

#ThemedRestaurant #LagosRestaurants #HappyHolidays

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related