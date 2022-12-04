NITDA Nigeria:

PUBLIC CAUTION NOTICE!

Beware of the National Startup Investment Fund Programme

The attention of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been drawn to an Investment Fund Programme carted “National Startup Investment Fund Program”, accessible via (https://nationalstartupinvestmentfund.com), being purported to be from the Federal Government and requesting for individuals and startups in Nigeria to apply.

NITDA is hereby notifying the general public that the Federal Government has nothing to do with this programme as being purported by the site.

Additionally, NITDA advises the general public to avoid and desist from divulging personal information on this website and urges unsuspecting Nigerians to only visit official websites of Government Agencies to confirm the authenticity of any grant schemes or investment fund programmes.

Signed Mrs. Hadiza Umar, MNIPR, M.ARPA, MCIPR Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations Corporate Headquarters, Garki, Abuja.

