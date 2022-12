You can cry on social media, call Finland Embassy, call anybody you want to call. You can cry from now till next year. Our focus is to make sure Biafra exit Nigeria in 2023 either peacefully, by w*r or by any means necessary. Your politically motivated cry will end on newspapers

https://mobile.twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1602584838090985477

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related