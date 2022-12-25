Bianca Ojukwu Stuns At The Coal City Christmas Music Festival (Photos)

Bianca Ojukwu former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain and Permanent Representative to the UNWTO was the special guest as the spectacular annual CKP Christmas Festival at the coal city of Enugu. The show stopping beauty queen and wife of late Igbo leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who was the special guest at the event created a sensation when she joined performing artistes on stage for the rendition of popular Christmas carols and songs.

The event which took place at the CVC Onaga Arena showcased traditional Christmas performances, Carol singing, nativity plays, kid’s Christmas tribute and an array of solo performances by renowned gospel artistes amidst spectacular fireworks displays .

The chief guest at the occasion was Gov. Lawrence Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu State Most Rev. Ernest Obodo and a host of political party candidates and other dignitaries.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related