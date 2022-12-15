Big Brother Titans Premieres January 15 With $100,000 Grand Prize (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LuDQcbruK4

The organizers of the Big Brother Titans reality TV show have announced the date for the start of its latest show.

The CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said that the new show will premiere on January 15, 2023 and will last for 72 days.

It will be a merger of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, the South African version of the show.

The last edition of the Big Brother Naija was won by Josephina Otabor, known in the show as Phyna.

She won the ₦100 million grand prize edging out Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Chichi and Daniella in the finale.

DSTV and GOTV channels will air the premiere of the competition. DSTV channel 198 will air the show on DSTV.

The show will also stream on Showmax in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The BBTitans auditions ran from October 6 to October 22, 2022. It is only for Nigerians and South Africans aged 21 and above with valid means of identification.

The organizers instructed eligible and interested candidates to make a two-minute video of themselves explaining why Big Brother should choose them as housemates.

The prospective contestants filled out an online registration form and uploaded the video to the official M-Net website.

The reality TV show will hold in Big Brother house in South Africa with the organizers of the show, M-Net, naming Bamboo, Flutterwave and LottoStar as headline sponsors.

The winner will receive $100,000 (over ₦45M) and other amazing prizes and the BBTitans will air in 46 countries.

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, will co-host the show.

