Birthday Dinner: Okorocha Displays Dance Step In Celebration Of Son, Amen Rochas

It was a day of fun and excitement as the second son of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Amen held his birthday, attracting top dignitaries to a dinner reception organised in his honour.

Guests trooped out, beautifully dressed and all smile, just to celebrate Amen who has done well for himself and in touching the lives of less privileged persons around him, particularly the physically challenged people.

Guests were held spellbound as the celebrant’s father and the Senator representing Imo West, Sen. Rochas Okorocha took over the dance floor to dazzle them with his skills at leg work.

Friends and associates were happy to join in the celebration as they took time to give nice testimonies about the celebrant.

They prayed for him and showered commendations on him for his efforts in advancing the welfare of humanity.

The celebrant in keeping to his age-long practice of marking his birthday every year in the presence of God, the Most High had held a praise and worship session earlier. This is in re-dedicating himself to the service of God and humanity.

He worshipped along with his family members and invited friends at Unity House Annex on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Amen Rochas is the founder Juremi Foundation, a non-governmental humanitarian organization which he has used in promoting humanitarian campaign.

This he does, not only in taking after his father, Sen. Okorocha who is a renowned philanthropist but of his personal conviction and firm belief that the society needs love than hate.

He has been very committed in reaching the seemingly forgotten members of the society, paying attention to the welfare of physically challenged persons with his non-governmental organisation, Juremi Foundation.

In recent times, Amen Okorocha has reached out to these vulnerable ones in the society where he donated items such as crutches, wheelchairs, special beds, hearing aids among others with the aim of making their daily living more convenient.

The National Health Advancement Conference recently honoured the organization as the Leading Humanitarian Foundation of the Year.

While responding to the avalanche of goodwill messages he received in marking his birthday, he thanked them for hosting the reception in his honour and prayed God to honour them.

