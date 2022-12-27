Black South Africans Occupy Pool As White Racists Attack Black Teens (Pics)

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing two black teenagers being attacked by several white men in a pool at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre in Bloemfontein, Free State province.

According to Twitter user, @Tumii_Frost, her family wanted to spend the day at the South African resort when her brothers “were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here”.

Frost said her brothers are 13 and 18.

In the video, a white man is seen slapping the 13-year-old who is then thrown back in the pool when he tries to get up. The man then appears to try to choke the 18-year-old.

There are attempts to break the fight up but it escalates when the younger teen’s hair is pulled. The video ends when a man is seen dragging the older teen by the head in the pool.

According to Frost, who is also a radio broadcaster at CUT FM 105.8, a case has been opened with Glen Police, who confirmed a case of assault.

Frost said she was “appalled” the management at Maselspoort ‘insisted tthe event is not racially motivated’. In another tweet, Frost said the family was told by management they were overreacting.

Free State MEC for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Makalo Mohale, will be meeting with the management of Maselspoort Resort and Conference centre as well as getting in touch with the family and victims.

While some expressed anger at the incident and demanded action against the men, others took to the resort’s pages to bombard it with negative reviews.

The resort declined to comment on the incident.

Members of the radical pro-African Economic Freedom Fighters (South Africa’s third biggest political party led by Julius Malema) held a demonstration at the pool following the incident. They have since occupied it.

The white culprits have been ordered to appear in court.

