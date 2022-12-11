Body Of Young Woman Found Dumped Near A Bridge In Jos (Graphic)

There is Currently Tension in Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State over the alleged murder of a young woman, NaijaCover Reports.

The corpse of the young lady identified simply as Ruth was found dumped at a car wash close to Farin Gada Bridge on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.

According to Facebook User, Bello Lukman, Who Quickly Notify NaijaCover On Facebook, Said, The victim’s underwear was hanging on her legs indicating she was raped before being killed by her assailants.

“Jos Please, let’s be watchful: The corpse of a young girl identified as Ruth was discovered this morning at Car wash after Haris Filing station near Farin Gada Bridge in Jos,” he wrote.

“The lady’s underwear was hanging on her legs an indication that she was raped. Her legs were dusty an indication that there was a struggle or probably, she was raped somewhere and her corpse dumped there. She was also stabbed.

“Ruth who lives in Zaruma area reports say got work in Rayfield about a week ago and it was when she closed in the evening that she met her untimely death in the hands of this unscrupulous elements. May Almighty God continue to protect us from catastrophic incidents. May Almighty God expose perpetrators of this dastard act.. Amen/ Ameen”

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related