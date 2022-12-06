Boko Haram Kills 33 Wives Of ISWAP In Reprisal Attack

Boko Haram terrorists (fighters) said to be angry over the killing of their (BHT) Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and 15 other fighters in a deadly in-fighting, have slaughtered 33 wives of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Sambisa to avenge the killings.

Recall that since December 3, a top Boko Haram leader in charge of Mandara Moutain, Ali Ngulde has led hundreds of fighters armed with weapons from Mandara Mountain to wage war against the ISWAP in Sambisa Forest.

Sources said the attack began with a failed negotiation initiated by the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram) terrorist group, inviting its rival group the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), that they are ready to surrender themselves (mubayi’a) to IS/ISWAP leadership.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the slaughter disclosed that, “Unknown to the ISWAP group, Ngulde and his team had staged an ambush against them in which at least 12 of them were killed in Yuwe while others escaped with bullets wounds.

“In the aftermath of the encounters, Boko Haram members seized four Hilux trucks mounted with weapons belonging to their rivals and burnt another.

“Shortly after the victory, the Boko Haram fighters mobilised more fighters from Abu Ikilima’s camp at Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari to attack more ISWAP positions in Ukuba, Arra and Sabil Huda and Farisu, killing about 23 more fighters.

“Few hours later, a top ISWAP leader, Ba’ana Chingori, called for a declaration of war and led a column of fighters to carry out reprisal attacks on the Boko Haram in Farisu.

“The attack paid off as the ISWAP neutrialized 15 Boko Haram terrorists including a unit Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and seized 7 motorcycles from them.

“The ISWAP group later retreated and took position at the camp of Izzah.

“Thereafter, they moved to Garin Abbah, located about 2 kilometers where they pinned down to wait for the Boko Haram.

“But instead of going to meet the ISWAP rivals to continue the fight, the Boko-Haram elements did a detour and headed to where ISWAP wives are located and killed 33 of them” the source said.

Experts knowledgeable believe that in the coming days, ISWAP fighters are likely to react to the brutal killing of their wives by the Boko Haram elements.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/boko-haram-terrorists-kill-33-wives-of-iswap-in-reprisal-attack/

