Bola Tinubu And APC Hosts Dinner And Dialogue In Kaduna (Photos)

All is set for a dinner and dialogue with the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Umaru Musa Yaradua Conference Hall, Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna.
Tinubu Is in Kaduna ahead of the Presidential Rally and official flag-off of the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly Campaign of the Party on Tuesday. #KadunaForAsiwaju
https://www.facebook.com/100000169731201/posts/pfbid02XTyTkCvNc1TMELN7h5xrDXQDvtDNb5JoNyKUJwD5wHSZiVLnv8MaAFoWaQySZQ17l/?mibextid=Nif5oz