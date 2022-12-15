Bola Tinubu Commissions Campaign Office In Minna After Rally (Pictures)

Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Campaign Offfice Donated By Malagi In Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has inaugurated his campaign office in Minna, Niger State.

Tinubu inaugurated the office on Wednesday after addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters to flag off his campaign in the state.

He said, “I inaugurate this office to the well-being of Nigerians and to the good health of the peoples.”

The office was donated by the Blueprint Newspaper Publisher and Chairman, Strategic Communications of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

Malagi, the Kaakaki Nupe and a former Niger State governorship aspirant of the party also donated some operational vehicles and tricycles for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections..

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Private Secretary to the astute politician, Barrister Bala Marka, said “the gesture is a modest contribution of Malagi towards the victory of APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said, “as a bonafide APC member and stakeholder, it behooves on Malagi to put his contributions towards the success of the party’s presidential candidate and the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.”

According to him, “the inauguration of the office is also accompanied by donations of operational vehicles for the presidential flagbearer in Niger State as well as some tricycles for loyal party members.”

Tinibu was accompanied to the presidential office inauguration by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, some other state governors and federal lawmakers.

Earlier, at the campaign rally in Minna and prior to the inauguration of the campaign office, Tinubu said: “Up Niger, up APC, thank you, thank you, God bless you.”

Those at the rally held at the Trade Fair Complex on the outskirts of Minna include Governor Sani Bello, his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; Borno State Governor, Dr Umara Zulum; Nassarawa State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Sule; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Subeiru Dada; Governorship candidate of APC in Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago; his deputy, Alhaji Yakubu Garba; Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and Director General, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, among others.

https://www.blueprint.ng/tinubu-inaugurates-presidential-campaign-office-donated-by-malagi-in-minna/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related