The Presidential candidate of the APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu together with his Vice Ibrahim Shettima attended a meeting with people living with disabilities.

Bola Tinubu who is largely touted for his generosity is seen having a conversation, then giving a wad of new naira notes to one of the disabled men who attended the meeting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLJBcSJOrls

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related