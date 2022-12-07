Bola Tinubu Holds Private Meeting With UK MP, Andrew Mitchell (Pictures)

Today @officialABAT in a private meeting with the Minister for Africa, Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office, Andrew Mitchell MP.
Related Posts
- See 2 Teleprompters As Tinubu Spoke At Chatham House – Jaafar Shares Photo
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Portugal Vs Switzerland 5 – 1 – (Full Time)
- Tenant Sues Lagos Landlady For Refusing To Sell Her House To Him
- “Hold Us Responsible”: Peter Obi Assures Nigerians Of Tackling Insecurity
- “They’re Not Competent”: I Won’t Vote Atiku Or Obi If I Weren’t Running – Tinubu