Bola Tinubu In Ibadan For A Meeting With South-West Muslim Leaders

Akin Akinwale @mrlurvy

Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria will be having a town-hall meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ibadan today.

Invited are all true Muslims, Sheiks, Imams, Muslim traditional rulers, Muslim title holders, Islamic organizations, Islamic institutions and madrasahs.

Also invited are representatives of market men and women, artisan groups, small business owners, people in academia, Muslim representatives of the two major drivers unions, okada riders associations, traders union and those who are physically challenged.

VENUE: Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

TIME : 10am



https://twitter.com/mrlurvy/status/1601839258175774722

Ibadan Airport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6A_PD7nQMOg

Venue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B4Lg-sMg0k

