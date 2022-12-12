Bola Tinubu Lands In Kaduna Ahead Of Tomorrow’s APC Presidential Rally (Photos)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Kaduna ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential Rally. He was received by Gov. Mallam Nasir El’rufai.

