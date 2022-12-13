Bola Tinubu Turbaned The Defender (Dakare) Of Birni Gwari (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Today, the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was turbaned as the DAKARE OF BIRNIN GWARI (Defender of Birnin Gwari), The Strongman of Birnin Gwari.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: