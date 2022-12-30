Bolanle Raheem: Officer Drambi Vandi In Court As He Is Charged For Murder

IGBERETV report

Bolanle Raheem: Photo Of Officer Drambi Vandi In Court As He’s Charged For Murder

ASP Drambi Vandi accused of shooting pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, appeared before the Yaba Magistrate court in Lagos state this morning, December 30.

The state Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, filed a one-count charge against Vandi for the murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

The charge sheet reads;

“That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The state appeared before the court for an order to remand the suspect in line with Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ms Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the order and asked that the suspect be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre. She ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.

She then adjourned the case to January 30, 2023 to await legal advice.



