Bolanle Raheem: Policeman Arrested For Shooting Female Lawyer Dead In Lagos

Policeman Arrested For Shooting Female Lawyer Dead On Christmas Day In Lagos (Photos)

A senior police officer and two others involved in shooting a female lawyer dead in Lagos on Christmas day have been arrested, IGBERETV reports.

The deceased lawyer

The lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem was shot and killed by a policeman under questionable circumstances in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the lawyer, her sister, and four children were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the police operative tried to stop them but shot at the driver.

The officer who was in the company of a team of police operatives was said to have fled the scene after shooting the woman just as she was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge according to sources.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, described it as unfortunate and avoidable. He added that the affected officer has been arrested and is in custody while investigations go on.

He wrote:

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation.”



