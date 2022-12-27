A beautiful, Hardworking and industrious Soul wasted just like that.

May her beautiful soul Rest in Perfect Peace and May Justice be done.

1. Bolanle Raheem, is a Christian, had May 29 as her birth date.

2. She was married to Gbenga Raheem and they had children together.

3. She had her secondary school education in Holy Child College in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

4. She also attended Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun State and studied at the Nigerian Law School in Enugu State.

5. She was a property lawyer and a member of the Nigeria Bar Association, Lagos chapter.

6. Raheem was an award-winning realtor, a real estate consultant, business coach and developer.

7. She was the Chief Executive Officer of Croston Homes and Co-founder City Building, a real estate and property development company.

https://punchng.com/bolanle-raheem-seven-things-to-know-about-dead-lawyer/?

