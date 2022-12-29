Boy’s Conversation With His ‘Deadbeat’ Dad About Christmas Gift Sparks Debate

A boy’s conversation with his father about his Christmas gift has been shared online by the boy’s mother and this has started a debate.

In screenshots of their chat, the boy asked his father if he got him and his siblings anything for Christmas and the father said he did.

The boy then asked his father how they can get the gift but the father said they will get it when he is “free” because their mother did “too much” and she made him “mad”.

The boy hit back and asked his father why his mother making him mad should have anything to do with his kids.

The boy also told his father that it’s fine if he didn’t get them anything for Christmas but insisted his father shouldn’t blame it on his mother.

The father then called the son and asked him to pick the call but he refused and replied to his father, “I’ll call you when I’m free.”

Sharing the screenshot, the boy’s mother wrote: “And my son handled their deadbeat daddy very well! He think he can tell my 13 year old anything! He outspoken, not disrespectful.”

