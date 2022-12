I’m here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on vacation, and do you guys know that each time they have a World Cup game, most businesses here shut down, so that their citizens can have time to watch the game.

What do you guys think? Is it good? Should Nigeria do the same thing?

Here are some images I captured during the Brazil vs Switzerland game

Watch the video here and don’t forget to like and subscribe o!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvYNtIl7SMA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related