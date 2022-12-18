Breakdown Of World Cup Prize Money

The prize money for participating teams at the 2022 World Cup ongoing in Qatar is a whopping total of $440 million.

The 2022 tournament featured 32 teams from various countries across the globe. 13 countries from Europe, five African teams, four North American countries, four countries from South America and six countries from Asia.

The teams that exited the World Cup at the group stage – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay – all earned $9 million each

The teams that made it through to the round of 16 – USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea – all earned $13 million each. While those that reached the quarter-finals -Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England – earned $17 million each.

Fourth place team Morocco, earned $25 million.

Third-placed team Croatia earned $27 million.

The runner-up between Argentina or France will earn $30 million, while the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will earn $42 million.

The tournament will officially come to an end on Sunday (today) December 18, 2022, as holders France will face Argentina for a chance to lift the trophy and win the $42 million grand price.

Source: https://punchng.com/full-list-2022-world-cup-prize-money-breakdown/

