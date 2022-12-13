Bride-To-Be Dies In Terrible Car Accident 2 Weeks To Wedding (Photos)

By Obio Monday

A beautiful lady whose wedding was scheduled for 27th of December, 2022 has died in a fatal accident, leaving her husband-to-be heartbroken.

Blessing Ebodo, a nurse from Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State, lost her life yesterday in a terrible car accident along Calabar-Ikom Highway in Cross River State.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that two other occupants of the vehicle survived the accident with injuries.

Lamenting his loss, Blessing’s husband-to-be, Bernard Ushie wrote on Facebook:

“Dear Blessing 27th is close and our cloths have arrived from Aba I’m waiting for you to return from Calabar so we can conclude the plans. You know this marriage will be top notch .

“Please do not leave me on this dark place.”

Another of his post read:

“After the lost (sic) of my only sister I found you a perfect match and feels more comfortable being with you.

You gave me love,care and attention more than I expect.

You were a strong woman

A prayer warrior

A dedicated woman to the nursing profession

I’ll forever miss the love of my life.

Short time with you I learned so many.

Rest on Babe”

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/12/criver-photos-bride-to-be-dies-in-terrible-car-accident-two-weeks-to-wedding-groom-left-heartbroken.html?amp=1

