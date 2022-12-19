Brixton Academy Stampede: Gabrielle Hutchinson Dies, One In Critical Condition

Sadly, a second woman has died following the incident at the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday.

23-year-old Gabrielle Hutchinson was part of the security team.

Following the announcement of the death of Gabrielle Hutchinson, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said:

“It is devastating news that a second person has lost her life following the events on Thursday.”

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time for them.”



Lambeth Borough Police

I am devastated by the death of Gabrielle Hutchinson, the second life to be lost following the appalling events on Thursday night in Brixton. On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Gabrielle, like Rebecca Ikumelo, had her whole life ahead of her and had every right to come home safe and well after her shift at Brixton Academy. My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. The urgent investigation into what happened continues.

I urge anyone with information or footage from the incident to submit this to investigators via the public portal set up by the police. You can also submit information and footage to police anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800-555-111. https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22U62-PO1

City Hall is in close contact with the venue and authorities across London about working to ensure nothing like this happens again. I won’t rest until we have the answers all those impacted by the tragic Brixton incident need and deserve.



Sadiq Khan|Mayor of London

