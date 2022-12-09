‘Broke Guys Shouldn’t Even Have Erections’ (Opinion)

Why would they have one?

Why should they have one?

Having an erection means you’re ready to take a responsibility. A tasking responsibility that is not for broke boys and effeminate males.

Having an erection signifies that you’re ready to copulate, take care of an adult like yourself and a child/children. Having an erection means you’re ready to build a home.

Hence, if you’re incapable of doing such, why are you carrying your silly erections everywhere? Erections that will only add to the problems of society,?

Nigeria is an example of this terrible trend. Lots of broke guys having erections and the result? Lots of children uncared for plus numerous juvenile delinquents…..There is a motorcycle rider here, the guy has 8 CHILDREN… I am sure he earns between 1-3$ everyday but why will a broke guy like him have 8 good children? During this pandemic, his children run around and beg for food in our street, one of his oldest sons was caught with his bad company of friends while they were trying to burgle an old grandma’s house.

Long story short, if you’re broke, don’t have erections. Stop bragging on dick length FGS. Hide your erection and work on your life!

TL;DR Get your shit together and stop disturbing ladies with your broke and problematic erections.

