Brother Of Late Yar’adua Spotted At APC Grassroot Rally In Faskari, Katsina

More pictures from the APC grassroot rally in Faskari, Kastina For Tinubu/Shettima as

The Late Fmr. President Umar Musa Yar’adua’s junior brother, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua was spotted at the rally

Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua was awarded the Silver Jubilee Medal, Meritorious Service Star, Forces Service Star and Nigerian Army Sport Personnel Medal. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before his voluntary retirement from the service on September 30, 2010, after 29 years of eventful military service.

Jungle don dey mature. The yar’aduas arguably controls the whole of kastina state Political setup.

