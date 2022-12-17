Buhari At 80: He Has Served Honestly And Selflessly – Osinbajo

Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State & as a two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly forthrightly and selflessly.

Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus name.



https://twitter.com/ProfOsinbajo/status/1604002258118639617?t=M9u0wwp65sUcV4FbSqJb8A&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related