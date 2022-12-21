Buhari Inaugurates Eye Hospital, Says It Will Reduce Medical Tourism

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja inaugurated Skipper Eye-Q Super Specialty Eye Hospital, saying it would curb medical tourism.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah said it was heart-warming that the hospital which was commissioned in Lagos in 2017, thought it necessary to open a third hospital with state-of-the-art equipment and high quality eye services in Abuja.

The president explained that eyes are very important organ and need serious care and protection.He said eyes are the window of the body and they have a lot of functions, saying good vision contributes to healthy brain function, better cognitive and psychomotor functions and overall quality of life.

Buhari stated: “Worthy of commendation is the fact that this hospital of international standard with outfits in other countries of the world has successfully carried out 1,500 cataract surgeries; 4,500 glaucoma surgeries; 2,000 retina surgeries and other eye related surgeries in Nigeria.

“It is my belief that with the establishment of this state-of-the-art healthcare outfit, the frequency of medical tourism outside Nigeria and its attendant foreign exchange resources will be reduced as patients will receive quality medical attention in Nigeria.”

Also, India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian said he was proud to have Indian imprint in the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

According to him, “we have other eye care specialist hospital here in Nigeria. Operating Chamber is one, India Eye Care Foundation is another and Skipper is certainly a feather in the cap of this particular cooperation that we have between India and Nigeria.”

Balasubramanian added: “We hope that in the future there will be more and more hospitals and more cooperation in the field of health sector that would happen between India and Nigeria to bring our people closer to each other, get to know better.

“And people who are contributing towards the health of the country, in physical terms are the best ambassadors, are the best friends for anyone.”

Earlier, the Founder, Dr. Ajay Sharma said the hospital’s goal was to treat those deprived of vision and those that have multiple problems with their eyes.He said they have around 37 hospitals in India and Nigeria

Sharma said: “We have already treated 7.5 million patients there and we have done around 600,000 surgeries.

We want to expand further within Nigeria within Africa with blessings of all of you. I think we will be able to grow. We will treat the poor and will treat the rich here under the same roof. We will treat them equally, give them the same thing. And this is what I promised you all.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/12/21/buhari-inaugurates-eye-hospital-says-it-will-reduce-medical-tourism/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related