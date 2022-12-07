Buhari Jets Out To Receive Award In Guinea Bissau (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has just departed Abuja for Guinea Bissau to be decorated with the country’s highest honor in recognition of his contributions to its political stability.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the event will be heralded by a special ceremony at the Presidential Villa, which will include commissioning of a road named after the Nigerian leader, “Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari” in the capital city.

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, for “regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity, and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity”, the statement said.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will also participate in a bilateral meeting with their Guinean counterparts.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Rufai Abubakar

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0L7mESYCFiMq8Mt2zWj48t3mfW9mpSb1xjAxyDiRtQQc85toppSzb1njUwfho6HZvl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=RUbZ1f

Source: https://radionigeria.gov.ng/2022/12/06/president-buhari-to-visit-guinea-bissau/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related