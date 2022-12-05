Buhari Participates At ECOWAS 62nd Ordinary Session Of Heads Of States

President Muhammadu Buhari at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the New Ecowas Headquarters in Abuja on 4th Dec 2022

President Buhari with L-R: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria H.E. Amb. Cui JIANCHUN, Chair of Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of Guinea Bissau H. E Umaro Sissoco EMBALO, President of Sierra Leone H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY and FCT Minister Muhammad Bello during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the New Ecowas Headquarters in Abuja on 4th Dec 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the 62nd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Abuja on 4th Dec 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02sMfXubuRfUazKCSwKy6LUxTS2VDo3eRovDPamzQU7GvSwAgmocCGpWD5QAJYKVAql&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI FOUNDATION LAYING OF ECOWAS NEW HQ BUILDING. DEC 4TH 2022

