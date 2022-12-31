Buhari To Sign 2023 Budget Tuesday – Lawan

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

Lawan stated this after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan, who arrived at the State House few minutes before 3:00pm, said he discussed the President’s recent additional loan request and the 2023 appropriate bill.

He rued the signing of the appropriation bill is a bit later than that of the 2022 which was signed on December 31 2021.

https://dailytrust.com/buhari-to-sign-2023-budget-tuesday-lawan/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: