The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

Lawan stated this after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan, who arrived at the State House few minutes before 3:00pm, said he discussed the President’s recent additional loan request and the 2023 appropriate bill.

He rued the signing of the appropriation bill is a bit later than that of the 2022 which was signed on December 31 2021.



https://dailytrust.com/buhari-to-sign-2023-budget-tuesday-lawan/

