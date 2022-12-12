Buhari Won’t Make 2023 Election A Do-Or-Die Affair Like Obasanjo – Keyamo

President Muhammadu Buhari will not make the 2023 presidential election a do-or-die affair like former President Olusegun Obasanjo did in 2007, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said.

Obasanjo who nominated the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as his successor had said the 2007 elections would be a do or die affair for Nigeria and his then party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that he would give it all it takes to ensure his party’s victory in the elections.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT on allegations that President Buhari is indifferent to the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo who is the Director, Public Affairs and Spokespersons, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council said Buhari is not in the league of do-or-die leaders like Obasanjo.

He said “The Obasanjo-Yar’Adua situation was encapsulated in the voice of Obasanjo. He said the 2007 presidential election for him was a do-or-die affair. That was the first time that sentence escalated in Nigerian politics. A do-or-die election”.

“President Buhari is not in that league of do-or-die. If he gives you his support, you can go to bed with your two eyes closed that you have his backing. However, he does not go to the extent of do-or-die. Apart from giving his support, he also said nobody will use thugs or money to influence Nigerians and the outcome of the presidential election”.

“What Buhari has done is what a responsible leader should do. He has decided to chair the APC presidential campaign council. He was there physically during the flag-off in Jos. As the campaign goes on throughout the country, when it fits into his schedule, he will make his appearance at selected campaign grounds just to show that he is in support of Asiwaju”.

“He still has governance of the country to administer and he wants to finish very strong as president. That is why you see a lot of engagements on his diary these days”.

“But let me assure you that President Buhari is with Asiwaju 110 percent but he is not making it a do-or die affair like Obasanjo”.

