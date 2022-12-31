Burial Photos of 4 Siblings Killed By Kidnappers In Taraba After Collecting Ransom

Photos From Burial Of Four Siblings Killed By Kidnappers In Taraba After Collecting N60m Ransom

The abducted siblings who were killed by kidnappers after collecting N60 million ransom from their father, have been buried in Garin Dogo in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The kidnappers abducted the three siblings in Garin Dogo community and demanded N100m ransom from their father, Alhaji Musa Falke, a cattle dealer, however they settled for N60m after negotiation.

The abductors demanded that the money be paid in cash and given to them via a motorcyclist.

The motorist, another son of the cattle rearer, who went to deliver the ransom at a forest near the village, was killed by the kidnappers after they had killed his brothers.

