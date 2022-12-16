Burial Photos Of The 32-Year-Old Lady Raped & Murdered In Jos

The 32-Year-Old UNIJOS Graduate, Ruth Yakadi Bako, who was murdered in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, has been buried.

The body of the victim suspected to have been raped, was found dumped at a car wash close to a bridge in Farin-Gada area of Jos on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

She was laid to rest on Thursday, December 15, after a funeral service at St. John Catholic Church, Rusau, Jos North.

The discovery of the body had caused tension within the area as residents staged a protest against the barbaric act but they were resisted by the security agents who arrived at the scene before it got out of hand.

The eyewitness disclosed that Ruth was found half-naked with her underwear hanging on her legs, a discovery which made them believe she had been raped.

“The lady’s Pant Underwear was hanging on her legs, an indication that she was raped. Her legs were dusty; this depicted that there was a struggle or, probably, she was raped somewhere and her corpse dumped there. She was also stabbed,” The Source Said.

“It was discovered that she lived at Zaruma in Farin-Gada and recently got a job in Rayfield K. She was said to have closed from work on Saturday evening at 8pm,”

Another account has it that the victim had a disagreement with her boyfriend, a member of a cult who killed her and dumped the corpse.

