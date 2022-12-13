Bus Bursts Into Flames On Third Mainland Bridge (Pictures)

Road users on the Third Mainland Bridge were on Tuesday, thrown into panic when fire burnt a space bus on the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Island, shortly after the Oworonshoki end.

Eye witnesses’ accounts said there were no fire extinguishers in the bus as at the time of the incident but the occupants on noticing the inferno hurriedly escaped sourcing for one.

Fire service almost there. Clearly bus burst into flames on Third Mainland Bridge inwards Island, shortly after the Oworonshoki end.

Traffic is building.

Take alternatives if you have



