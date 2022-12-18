C. Ronaldo Congratulates Messi For Winning The 2022 World Cup

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Oya oo. Una goat don congratulate our GOAT.

Pendu, sorry Ronaldo fans, it’s not too late to do yours oo.

Congrats to the King of Football!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmUi3RMOqVa/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: