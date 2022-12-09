Call To Bar 2022: How A Little Girl’s Dream Became A Reality (Pics)

I woke up to this morning to an inspiring story of a young lady who dared to dream, the two pictures she posted side by side was a reflection of what the GRACE of GOD can do in the life of a person.

Here is how she shared her story “I just got called to the Largest Bar in Africa!

Finally here and I absolutely love it. The picture on the right says a lot. Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to be a lawyer and GOD DID! I am Immensely grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey so far. A journey of 7 years! I do not take it for granted. This is a product of hard work, consistency and God’s grace!!!

Allow me to reintroduce myself as Fehintoluwa Ajayi Oyindamola, Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, LL.B Hons (Unilag), B.L (NLS Abuja), AICMC, ACIARB (UK).” She concluded

Like Fehintoluwa don’t give up on your dreams …….And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord. Luke 1 vs 45

Have a Blessed Weekend!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

Source:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/fehintoluwa-ajayi-bb249a163_calltobar2022-newwigs-younglawyer-activity-7006162883118043136-smTw

