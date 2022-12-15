Cambridge Dictionary Updates Definition Of ‘Woman’ To Include Trans Women (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgtJ2zYXKwo

WHAT A WORLD! ;Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘woman’, makes it more inclusive, adaptive to changing times

A woman can now be defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as female despite having been said to have a different sex at birth,” according to the new Cambridge Dictionary definition.

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of “woman” to include anyone who “identifies as female,” regardless of birth gender. According to the Telegraph, the online dictionary has added a new definition of “woman” that includes transgender people as well.

The dictionary also cited some examples according to the new definition. “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

Earlier, Merriam-Webster added an additional definition of ‘female’ that defines the term as “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male”.

The definition of ‘man’ has also been updated by the Cambridge Dictionary. As well as definitions including “an adult male human being” and “the human race”, it now includes the definition, “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth”.

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Dictionary told the Telegraph, “Our editors made this addition to the entry for women in October. They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used. The first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be ‘an adult female human being'”.



https://www.wionews.com/world/cambridge-dictionary-updates-definition-of-woman-makes-it-more-inclusive-adapting-to-changing-times-542929/amp

