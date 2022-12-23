Cameroon Goalkeeper, Onana Quits International Football At 26

The Cameroon and Internazionale Goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football.
He was left out of the Cameroon squad for his country’s second game of the World Cup after having a disagreement with manager Rigobert Song over tactics.
