Can Morocco Be Africa’s Glimmer Of Hope?

Àg,GW,Africa more often than not, has never been seen a threat in the world cup. Although, over the years, there has been few occasions where African teams defile the odds to go as far as the Quarter finals as seen in 94′ 02′ and 2010.

This handful of appearances still haven’t pitched Africa as a serious contender for the title. Coming into Qatar, Morocco, was seen as one of Africa’s biggest prospects going by the quality that the squad posseses.

However, being seeded in a very difficult group that had Belgium and Croatia, it still sounds unbelievable, how the Moroccans topped the group. Such a mystery, positions them as an underdog yet, one with unquestionable potentials of going as far as the finals.

With players who’re technically gifted like Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiayne Amrabat, Soufiayne Boufal and Yousouf El-Neysri, the North Africans might just give the world a run for their money.

