I just like the christian on Nairaland to help me throw more light to this,
I once had my tithe with me when someone walked up to me for an assistance to discharge her family from hospital. After confirming that it’s true, I just dropped my entire tithe to pay the bill and believe I had paid my tithe but somehow I was told that since I didn’t drop it in the church am yet to pay my tithe.
Can Tithe Be Given To Someone In Need?
